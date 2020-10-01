Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,651. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the production and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company sells its products under the Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft by Qwest brands. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.