Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Decibel Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,651. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.
About Decibel Cannabis
