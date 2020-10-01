Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,900 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 579,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 202.3 days.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $116.20. 459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $121.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

