Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE) traded up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.03. 68,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 117,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 million and a P/E ratio of 19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:NINE)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.

