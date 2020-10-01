Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 468,071 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 430,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

DESP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $472.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of ($9.73) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Despegar.com Corp will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

