Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,469. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

