Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,469. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit