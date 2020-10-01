dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.10. 823,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 392,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on dMY Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT)

dMY Technology Group, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

