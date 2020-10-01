DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,348,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter worth $4,329,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,770,000.

Shares of NYSE DSL opened at $16.02 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

