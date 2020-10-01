Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 5.1% Higher

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $61.83. 24,071,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 10,152,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Draftkings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Draftkings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Draftkings Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,298,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,365,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

