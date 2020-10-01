Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $20.33 million and approximately $51,643.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Bancor Network, Tidex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00266270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.01611579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00181208 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,977,802 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

