Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 30th

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LEO opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

