Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 2,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,388. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

