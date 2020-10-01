Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Dreyfus Strategic Muni. stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 2,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,388. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $9.02.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.
About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.
Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.