DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 2,817,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,499,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 61.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 61.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 38.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 267,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 374,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

