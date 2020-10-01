Dynamic Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00004620 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $22,404.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 108% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,829.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.60 or 0.03357539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.78 or 0.02112643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00430198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.01005001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00605440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00050029 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012103 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,111,533 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

