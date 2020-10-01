Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Up 20.5% in September

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Edison International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.44. 2,262,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

