Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 346,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 60.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 67.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 396,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,569. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.38 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

