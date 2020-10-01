Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Update

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,967. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average of $151.99. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $34,232,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,444,658 shares in the company, valued at $18,610,143,439.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,961 shares of company stock valued at $39,057,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

