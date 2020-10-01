Elysium (ELS) Trading Down 95.2% Over Last 7 Days

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

