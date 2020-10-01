Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Up 31.9% in September

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Endava by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

