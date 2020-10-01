Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Shares Up 0.8%

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) shares shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 585 ($7.64). 107,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 277,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580.30 ($7.58).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENOG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Energean Oil & Gas from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 576.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 569.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72.

In other Energean Oil & Gas news, insider Panagiotis Benos purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 568 ($7.42) per share, for a total transaction of £113,600 ($148,438.52). Also, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

