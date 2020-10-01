EnterCoin Reaches Market Cap of $14,622.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a market cap of $14,622.00 and $6.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.61 or 0.05287626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009258 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033303 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

ENTRC is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

