Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Up 45.8% in September

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 223,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envela by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

Get Envela alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. 465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,813. Envela has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.