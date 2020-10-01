Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.08. 226,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 975,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth $221,000.

Equillium Company Profile (NYSE:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

