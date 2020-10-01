ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:ESE traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.76. 111,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $107.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,261,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

