Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Up 5.1%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.11. 392,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 788,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of research firms have commented on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 162.50% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evolus by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Evolus by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

