Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Up 5.1%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.11. 392,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 788,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
A number of research firms have commented on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evolus by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Evolus by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.
About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
