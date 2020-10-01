Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 239,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,315. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 641.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: Call Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.