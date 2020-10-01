Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 239,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,315. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 641.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: Call Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit