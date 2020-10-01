Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 426 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total value of $109,886.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44.

Shares of FB traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.63. 19,992,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,818,979. The stock has a market cap of $759.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.53. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Facebook by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 886.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

