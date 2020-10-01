Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
FHI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.
Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 568,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $38.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $3,474,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $2,346,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $5,616,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $5,787,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $22,868,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
