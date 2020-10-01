Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FHI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 568,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $3,474,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $2,346,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $5,616,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $5,787,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $22,868,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

