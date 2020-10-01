Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FENC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of FENC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 229,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,941. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $98,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.