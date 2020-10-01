Financial Comparison: Altria Group (NYSE:MO) vs. Electronic Cigarettes International Group (NYSE:ECIGQ)

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Altria Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Altria Group and Electronic Cigarettes International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altria Group 0 4 9 0 2.69 Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altria Group currently has a consensus target price of $50.46, suggesting a potential upside of 29.65%. Given Altria Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Altria Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altria Group and Electronic Cigarettes International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altria Group $25.11 billion 2.88 -$1.29 billion $4.22 9.22 Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Cigarettes International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altria Group.

Volatility and Risk

Altria Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Cigarettes International Group has a beta of 10.98, suggesting that its share price is 998% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altria Group and Electronic Cigarettes International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altria Group -3.57% 109.11% 15.64% Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Altria Group beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Crest, and 14 Hands names; and imports and markets Antinori, Torres, and Villa Maria Estate wines, as well as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the United States. In addition, it provides finance leasing services primarily in transportation, aircraft, power generation, real estate, and manufacturing industries. The company sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; large retail organizations, such as chain stores; and the armed services. Altria Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.