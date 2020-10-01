First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,745. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 556,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,704,000 after acquiring an additional 529,140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 242,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 113,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

