Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

FPRX traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 283,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,908. The stock has a market cap of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.68. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

