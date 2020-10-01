FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of MBSD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.