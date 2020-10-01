FLO (FLO) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. FLO has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $19,880.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000333 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

