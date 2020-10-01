Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FFIC. BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of FFIC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 182,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $302.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.