Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Argus raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

FL traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $72,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 835.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,961 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

