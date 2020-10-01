Fortuna Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,369.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX and FCoin. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $254,555.51 and $12,369.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00256655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01592532 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00176117 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX, Kucoin, TOPBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

