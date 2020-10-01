Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 208,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,696. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.06. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

