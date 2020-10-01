Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FC. B. Riley cut their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 90,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $241.48 million, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.