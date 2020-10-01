Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of FREQ stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 214,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,659. The stock has a market cap of $668.88 million and a P/E ratio of -15.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $85,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus bought 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,714 shares of company stock worth $916,389. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit