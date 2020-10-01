Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FREQ stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 214,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,659. The stock has a market cap of $668.88 million and a P/E ratio of -15.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $85,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus bought 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,714 shares of company stock worth $916,389. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.