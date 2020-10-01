Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Trading Down 6.7%

Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) shares fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.28 and last traded at $79.01. 2,857,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,036,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.65.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.09.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $20,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,354,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,956,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403.

About Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG)

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

