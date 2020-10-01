Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Trading Down 6.7%

Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) shares fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.28 and last traded at $79.01. 2,857,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,036,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.65.
FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.09.
About Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG)
FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.
