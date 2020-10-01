FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FSBW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

FSBW remained flat at $$41.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FS Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 35.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

