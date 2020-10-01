FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 839,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,453. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

