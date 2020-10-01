FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

