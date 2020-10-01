FunFair (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. FunFair has a market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $304,665.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00259459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00090652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.01588151 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00177476 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, C2CX, Livecoin, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, OKEx, IDEX, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

