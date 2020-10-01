FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $10.24. 8,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

