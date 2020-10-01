G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GFSZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GFSZY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.91. 16,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.50. G4S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

