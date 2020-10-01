Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Up 56.9% in September

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the August 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:EHGRF remained flat at $$2.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $2.18.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
