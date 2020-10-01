GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GLOP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $84.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.57 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.