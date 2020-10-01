GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTCH remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 452,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,017. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Get GBT Technologies alerts:

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.