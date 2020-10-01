Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Update

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GNBT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,787. Generex Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

