Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GNBT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,787. Generex Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit